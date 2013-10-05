The Black Family
The Black Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Family are a Celtic music ensemble, composed of Mary and Frances Black and their siblings, Shay, Michael, and Martin. The family has been called "one of the most important musical clans in Ireland".
The Black Family Tracks
McGilligan's Daughter
Last played on
Wheel The Parambulator
Last played on
Caledonia
Last played on
The Black Family Links
