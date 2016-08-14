The Dead Texan
The Dead Texan was an audio-visual musical duo comprising Adam Wiltzie and Christina Vantzou. Wiltzie is better known as one half of the ambient project Stars of the Lid. Vantzou has since released a series of solo albums of ambient music composed for strings and synthesizers.
When I See Scissors, I Cannot Help But Think Of You
When I See Scissors, I Cannot Help But Think Of You
Aegina Airlines
Aegina Airlines
Aegina Airlines
