John Mayall
Born 29 November 1933
John Mayall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdzj.jpg
1933-11-29
John Mayall Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mayall, OBE (born 29 November 1933) is an English blues singer, guitarist, organist and songwriter, whose musical career spans over sixty years. In the 1960s, he was the founder of John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, a band which has counted among its members some of the most famous blues and blues rock musicians. They include Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Jack Bruce, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Mick Taylor, Don "Sugarcane" Harris, Harvey Mandel, Larry Taylor, Aynsley Dunbar, Hughie Flint, Jon Hiseman, Dick Heckstall-Smith, Andy Fraser, Johnny Almond, Walter Trout, Coco Montoya, Kal David, and Buddy Whittington.
John Mayall Performances & Interviews
John Mayall Tracks
It's So Tough (feat. Stevan Van Zandt)
John Mayall
It's So Tough (feat. Stevan Van Zandt)
It's So Tough (feat. Stevan Van Zandt)
Last played on
That's What Love Will Make You Do
John Mayall
That's What Love Will Make You Do
Wake Up Call
John Mayall
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
Last played on
Steppin Out
John Mayall
Steppin Out
Steppin Out
Last played on
Exercise In C Major for Harmonica
John Mayall
Exercise In C Major for Harmonica
I'm Your Witch Doctor (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1965)
John Mayall
I'm Your Witch Doctor (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1965)
Undercover Agent For The Blues
John Mayall
Undercover Agent For The Blues
Undercover Agent For The Blues
Last played on
Ramblin' on my Mind
John Mayall
Ramblin' on my Mind
Ramblin' on my Mind
Last played on
Mess Around
John Mayall
Mess Around
Mess Around
Last played on
Good Time Boogie
John Mayall
Good Time Boogie
Good Time Boogie
Last played on
Mail Order Mystics
John Mayall
Mail Order Mystics
Mail Order Mystics
Last played on
Across The County Line
John Mayall
Across The County Line
Across The County Line
Last played on
I'm Your Witch Doctor
John Mayall
I'm Your Witch Doctor
I'm Your Witch Doctor
Last played on
Key To Love (Radio 1 Session, 14 Mar 1966)
John Mayall
Key To Love (Radio 1 Session, 14 Mar 1966)
Crawling Up The Hill
John Mayall
Crawling Up The Hill
Crawling Up The Hill
Last played on
Crocodile Walk - BBC Session 26/04/1965
John Mayall
Crocodile Walk - BBC Session 26/04/1965
Crocodile Walk - BBC Session 26/04/1965
Last played on
Bye Bye Bird - BBC Session 26/04/1965
John Mayall
Bye Bye Bird - BBC Session 26/04/1965
Bye Bye Bird - BBC Session 26/04/1965
Last played on
California Campground
John Mayall
California Campground
Cards On The Table
John Mayall
Cards On The Table
Cards On The Table
Last played on
The Devil Must Be Laughing (feat. Joe Walsh)
John Mayall
The Devil Must Be Laughing (feat. Joe Walsh)
The Devil Must Be Laughing (feat. Joe Walsh)
Last played on
Room To Move
John Mayall
Room To Move
Room To Move
Last played on
Dust My Blues
John Mayall
Dust My Blues
Dust My Blues
Last played on
On Top Of The World (Radio 1 Session, 14 Mar 1966)
John Mayall
On Top Of The World (Radio 1 Session, 14 Mar 1966)
Sonny Boy Blow
John Mayall
Sonny Boy Blow
Sonny Boy Blow
Last played on
Wake Up Call
John Mayall
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
Last played on
Ain't No Guarantees
John Mayall
Ain't No Guarantees
Ain't No Guarantees
Last played on
An Eye for an Eye
John Mayall
An Eye for an Eye
An Eye for an Eye
Last played on
Took the Car
John Mayall
Took the Car
Took the Car
Last played on
Thats All Right
John Mayall
Thats All Right
Thats All Right
Last played on
THE BEAR
John Mayall
THE BEAR
THE BEAR
Last played on
A Special Life
John Mayall
A Special Life
A Special Life
Last played on
Laurel Canyon Home
John Mayall
Laurel Canyon Home
Laurel Canyon Home
Last played on
Flooding in California
John Mayall
Flooding in California
Flooding in California
Last played on
Sitting In the Rain - BBC Session 23/01/1967
John Mayall
Sitting In the Rain - BBC Session 23/01/1967
Ridin' On The L& N - BBC Session 23/01/1967
John Mayall
Ridin' On The L& N - BBC Session 23/01/1967
Ridin' On The L& N - BBC Session 23/01/1967
Last played on
Leaping Christine - BBC Session 23/01/1967
John Mayall
Leaping Christine - BBC Session 23/01/1967
Leaping Christine - BBC Session 23/01/1967
Last played on
Cheatin' Woman (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1965)
John Mayall
Cheatin' Woman (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1965)
Nowhere To Turn (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1965)
John Mayall
Nowhere To Turn (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1965)
Brand New Start
John Mayall
Brand New Start
Brand New Start
Last played on
THE STUMBLE
John Mayall
THE STUMBLE
THE STUMBLE
Last played on
