The Duke Ellington OrchestraLed by Mercer Ellington. Formed 24 May 1974. Disbanded 8 February 1996
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
1974-05-24
Come Sunday
Duke Ellington
Isfahan (Far East Suite)
Duke Ellington
What Am I Here For?
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Take the "A" Train
Billy Strayhorn
Dance of the Floreadores (Nutcracker Suite)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Take the 'A' Train
Billy Strayhorn
The Nutcracker Suite: Overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Ensemble
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Do Nothing Til You Hear From Me
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
The Nutcracker Suite
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Black, Brown and Beige: Part V (Come Sunday Interlude)
Duke Ellington
Low Key Lightly
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Happy Anatomy
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Flirtbird
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Way Early Subtone
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Sepia Panorama
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Ain't But The One
Duke Ellington
Choir
Singer
Caravan
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Such Sweet Thunder
Duke Ellington
I Don't Mean A Thing
Ivie Anderson Duke Ellington Orchestra
Performer
Spoonful Of Sugar
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Jack The Bear
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Bojangles (A Portrait of Bill Robinson)
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Satin Doll
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Black, Brown and Beige Part VI (23rd Psalm) (feat. Mahalia Jackson)
Duke Ellington
Smada
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
The 'A' Train
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Duke Ellington
Performer
Dankworth Castle
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Cotton Tail
The Duke Ellington Orchestra
