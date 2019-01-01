The Disco ZombiesDisbanded 1980
The Disco Zombies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18bb26db-258f-4e4a-9c2a-1d3047ba06c8
The Disco Zombies Biography (Wikipedia)
Disco Zombies were a UK punk band of the late 1970s. One of the better known songs was "Drums over London" (1979).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Disco Zombies Tracks
Sort by
The Disco Zombies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist