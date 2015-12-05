Jeff GolubBorn 15 April 1955. Died 1 January 2015
Jeff Golub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18b90d6f-3a98-461c-806b-5db290dc9b11
Jeff Golub Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Golub (April 15, 1955 – January 1, 2015) was an American jazz guitarist who had a solo career and who led the band Avenue Blue. He worked as a sideman for a number of rock and pop musicians. He was arguably best known for his work with Rod Stewart, with whom he played from 1988 until 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Golub Tracks
Sort by
Whenever You're Ready
Jeff Golub
Whenever You're Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whenever You're Ready
Performer
Last played on
Jeff Golub Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist