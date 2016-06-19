Mansour SeckBorn 1955
Mansour Seck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18b781ae-2e41-4ffd-a9be-d924ee67dde1
Mansour Seck Biography (Wikipedia)
Mansour Seck is a blind Senegalese singer and musician born in Podor, in the north of the country. Best known for his collaboration with lifelong friend Baaba Maal, he has also toured and released several solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mansour Seck Tracks
Sort by
Bibbe Leydy
Baaba Maal
Bibbe Leydy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Bibbe Leydy
Last played on
Djam leelii
Baaba Maal
Djam leelii
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Djam leelii
Lam Tooro
Baaba Maal
Lam Tooro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Lam Tooro
Last played on
Djam Leelii
Baaba Maal & Mansour Seck, Baaba Maal & Mansour Seck
Djam Leelii
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Djam Leelii
Performer
Last played on
Ndiatgue
Mansour Seck
Ndiatgue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ndiatgue
Last played on
Mansour Seck Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist