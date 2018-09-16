Milton Drake (August 3, 1912 - November 13, 2006) was an American lyricist and performing rights administrator.

As a child, he performed in vaudeville and films and on radio. Later he wrote special material for theater and night club revues, including "Cotton Club Parade", "Riviera Follies", "Paradise Parade", and "Latin Quarter Revue". Drake's musical collaborators included Oscar Levant, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Louis Alter and Con Conrad among others.

Drake was a member of the American Guild of Authors and Composers for 28 years, and for five years was the chairman of the AGAC council. In August 1962 Drake resigned from AGAC in protest. Drake criticised the lack of progressive leadership at the organisation, and their relationship with music publishers. In 1949 Drake married the singer Adele Clark, Decca recording artist and star of The Adele Clark Show.

His brother was songwriter Ervin Drake.