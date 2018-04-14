Alex ChiltonBorn 28 December 1950. Died 17 March 2010
Alex Chilton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05xx8zh.jpg
1950-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18b2f43a-fc98-4aab-b69c-eaaba41fecbc
Alex Chilton Biography (Wikipedia)
William Alexander "Alex" Chilton (December 28, 1950 – March 17, 2010) was an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer, best known as the lead singer of The Box Tops and Big Star. Chilton's early commercial success in the 1960s as a teen vocalist for The Box Tops was never repeated in later years with Big Star and in his subsequent indie music solo career on small labels, but he drew an intense following among indie and alternative music musicians. He is frequently cited as a seminal influence by influential rock artists and bands, some of whose testimonials appeared in the 2012 documentary Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me.
Alex Chilton Tracks
Boogie Shoes
Alex Chilton
EMI Song (Smile For Me)
Alex Chilton
The Christmas Song
Alex Chilton
Thank You Friends
Baker, Lee, Tommy Cathey, Alex Chilton, Marsh, Carl, Tommy McClure, Murphy, William, Richard Roseborough, Jody Stephens, Tarp Tarrant & Big Star
Hey Little Child
Alex Chilton
'Til The End Of The Day
Ray Davies
You're so Fine (BBC session 27th July 1992)
Alex Chilton
Baby Don't Stop (BBC session 27th July 1992)
Alex Chilton
Jesus Christ
Alex Chilton
I've Never Found A Girl
Alex Chilton
Bangkok
Alex Chilton
Fat City
Alan Vega
Like Flies on Sherbert
Alex Chilton
Jesus Christ
Big Star
You're So Fine (Radio 1 Session, 26 Jul 1992)
Alex Chilton
Baby Don't Stop (Radio 1 Session, 26 Jul 1992)
Alex Chilton
Free Again (Radio 1 Session, 26 Jul 1992)
Alex Chilton
All We Ever Got From Them Was Pain
Alex Chilton
Free Again
Alex Chilton
I Wish I Could Meet Elvis
Alex Chilton
Every Day As We Grow Closer
Alex Chilton
kanga roo
Alex Chilton
Alex Chilton Links
