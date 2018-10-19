Mylène Jeanne Gautier (born 12 September 1961), known professionally as Mylène Farmer, is a Canadian-born French singer, songwriter, occasional actress, writer, and entrepreneur. She was born in Pierrefonds, Quebec, to a French family, and brought up in France.

She has sold more than 30 million records in France and is among the most successful recording artists of all-time in France. She holds the record for the most number one hits in the French charts, with eighteen to date – eight of which were consecutive. Fourteen of her albums have also reached number one in France.