Love UnlimitedFormed 1969. Disbanded 1985
Love Unlimited
1969
Love Unlimited Biography (Wikipedia)
Love Unlimited was a female vocal trio that provided backing vocals for American R&B/soul singer Barry White on his albums and concert tours. They also found success with their own recordings.
Love Unlimited Tracks
It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring)
Love Unlimited
It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring)
It May Be Winter Outside
Love Unlimited
It May Be Winter Outside
It May Be Winter Outside
Walkin' In The Rain With The One I Love
Love Unlimited
Walkin' In The Rain With The One I Love
Walkin' In The Rain With The One I Love
It May Be Winter Outside
Love Unlimited
It May Be Winter Outside
It May Be Winter Outside
