Paul JonesSinger, formerly of Manfred Mann, The Blues Band, was also in musical theatre. Born 24 February 1942
Paul Jones
1942-02-24
Paul Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Jones (born Paul Pond, 24 February 1942) is an English singer, actor, harmonica player, radio personality and television presenter. He presented The Blues Show on BBC Radio 2 for thirty-two years.
I've Been A Bad Bad Boy
I've Been A Bad Bad Boy
I've Been A Bad Bad Boy
High Time
High Time
High Time
Aquarius
Aquarius
Aquarius
Pretty Vacant
Pretty Vacant
Pretty Vacant
