Gulshan Kumar Dua (5 May 1956 – 12 August 1997), known professionally as Gulshan Kumar, was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood movie producer. He founded T-Series in the 1980s and established it as a leading record label in the 1990s.

In 1997, he was murdered by the Mumbai underworld syndicate D-Company. After his death, T-Series has since been run by his younger brother Krishan Kumar and son Bhushan Kumar. His daughter Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar are also famous playback singers.