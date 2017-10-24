Jim WhiteAustralian drummer with Dirty Three, Tren Brothers, etc.. Born 1962
Jim White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18a981d6-fdd5-4bbe-a53d-f40d18950077
Jim White Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Ronald White (born 1962) is an Australian drummer, songwriter, and producer. In 1992 he formed Dirty Three, an instrumental rock band, with fellow mainstays Warren Ellis on violin; and Mick Turner on guitar. In Dirty Three, White shares songwriting duties with Ellis and Turner.
White has also played with various other artists including PJ Harvey, Bonnie Prince Billy, Cat Power, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, Smog, The Blackeyed Susans, Kim Salmon's STM, Venom P. Stinger, The Tren Brothers,and Nina Nastasia.
White currently records and performs with Xylouris White, a duo formed with Cretan lute player Giorgos Xylouris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim White Performances & Interviews
Jim White Tracks
Sort by
Los Margaritos
Mark Kozelek
Los Margaritos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whvk8.jpglink
Los Margaritos
Last played on
There Is No Train
Jim White & Nina Nastasia
There Is No Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6k0l.jpglink
There Is No Train
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jim White
Jim White Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist