Jim Ronald White (born 1962) is an Australian drummer, songwriter, and producer. In 1992 he formed Dirty Three, an instrumental rock band, with fellow mainstays Warren Ellis on violin; and Mick Turner on guitar. In Dirty Three, White shares songwriting duties with Ellis and Turner.

White has also played with various other artists including PJ Harvey, Bonnie Prince Billy, Cat Power, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, Smog, The Blackeyed Susans, Kim Salmon's STM, Venom P. Stinger, The Tren Brothers,and Nina Nastasia.

White currently records and performs with Xylouris White, a duo formed with Cretan lute player Giorgos Xylouris.