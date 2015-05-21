Sudden Death of Stars
Sudden Death of Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18a626fd-5a8e-4573-90b7-3e0b964cebac
Sudden Death of Stars Tracks
Sort by
Magical Mirror
Sudden Death of Stars
Magical Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magical Mirror
Last played on
The Break Up
Sudden Death of Stars
The Break Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Break Up
Last played on
Blackboard
Sudden Death of Stars
Blackboard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackboard
Last played on
The Love Substitute
Sudden Death of Stars
The Love Substitute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Love Substitute
Last played on
Inside Out
Sudden Death of Stars
Inside Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inside Out
Last played on
Over The Top
Sudden Death of Stars
Over The Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Top
Last played on
The Void
Sudden Death of Stars
The Void
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Void
Last played on
Supernovae
Sudden Death of Stars
Supernovae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supernovae
Last played on
Getting up
Sudden Death of Stars
Getting up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting up
Last played on
Free & Easy
Sudden Death of Stars
Free & Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free & Easy
Last played on
Goodbye
Sudden Death of Stars
Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye
Last played on
I'll Be There
Sudden Death of Stars
I'll Be There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be There
Last played on
Sudden Death of Stars Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist