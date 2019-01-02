Boz ScaggsBorn 8 June 1944
William Royce "Boz" Scaggs (born June 8, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is most well-known for his worldwide chart topping albums of the late 1970's and hit singles including "Lido Shuffle" and the Grammy award winning "Lowdown" from the critically acclaimed album Silk Degrees (1976), which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Scaggs continues to write, record music, and tour.
