Latvijas Nacionālais simfoniskais orķestris
Formed 5 September 1926
Latvijas Nacionālais simfoniskais orķestris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18a15a2f-4e7b-42d0-8d11-7c0b33baa55c
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Latvian National Symphony Orchestra, Latvian: Latvijas Nacionālais simfoniskais orķestris, is the principal symphony orchestra of Latvia. It was founded in 1926 as the Latvian Radio Centre Orchestra by the conductor Arvīds Pārups, and was the first permanent orchestra in the country. It is conducted by Andris Poga. In addition to regular symphonic concerts, the orchestra also broadcasts and records. Its primary performance venue is the Great Guild Hall in Riga.
The Latvian National Opera also has an orchestra.
"Caro nome" Gilda's aria from Act I, scene ii of Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
"Caro nome" Gilda's aria from Act I, scene ii of Rigoletto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
"Caro nome" Gilda's aria from Act I, scene ii of Rigoletto
Conductor
Last played on
Beggar's Dance - from Latvian Dances
Andrejs Jurjāns
Beggar's Dance - from Latvian Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beggar's Dance - from Latvian Dances
Last played on
Melanholiskais valsis (Melancholy waltz) for orchestra
Emīls Dārziņš
Melanholiskais valsis (Melancholy waltz) for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg1xn.jpglink
Melanholiskais valsis (Melancholy waltz) for orchestra
Last played on
Jewels suite Op. 66
Jazeps Vitols
Jewels suite Op. 66
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jewels suite Op. 66
Last played on
Finale 3rd mvt from Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major
Valdis Zariņš
Finale 3rd mvt from Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cq02.jpglink
Finale 3rd mvt from Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major
Last played on
Norway's Greeting to Theodore Roosevelt, Op.31
Johan Halvorsen
Norway's Greeting to Theodore Roosevelt, Op.31
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Norway's Greeting to Theodore Roosevelt, Op.31
Last played on
