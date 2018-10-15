The Latvian National Symphony Orchestra, Latvian: Latvijas Nacionālais simfoniskais orķestris, is the principal symphony orchestra of Latvia. It was founded in 1926 as the Latvian Radio Centre Orchestra by the conductor Arvīds Pārups, and was the first permanent orchestra in the country. It is conducted by Andris Poga. In addition to regular symphonic concerts, the orchestra also broadcasts and records. Its primary performance venue is the Great Guild Hall in Riga.

The Latvian National Opera also has an orchestra.