Peter Karrie (originally Peter Karagianis), born 10 August 1946, is a Welsh singer and an honorary fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. He played the lead role in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical The Phantom of the Opera in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and on the UK Tour in Bradford, and Manchester. In 1994 and 1995 members of the Phantom of the Opera Appreciation Society voted him their favourite Phantom.

Karrie was brought up in Wales, where he had radio and television shows on BBC Wales. He began his career as the lead singer of pop group Peter and the Wolves, and went on to star in several West End musical productions, including Les Misérables and Chess. He also played Daddy Warbucks in Annie, Fagin in Oliver! and Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof for Aberystwyth Arts Centre. In 2005 he starred with Shan Côthi in the Mal Pope musical Amazing Grace at the Wales Millennium Centre for the Wales Theatre Company. He performed alongside John Owen Jones and Nic Greenshields in the one-off Three Phantoms concert in aid of George Thomas Hospice Care. He also created roles in three Bernard J. Taylor musicals, and the title role of Nosferatu was written for him. In 2012 he appeared in the 33rd edition of The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he and Brenna Conrad performed a Cole Porter tribute and a rendition of Phantom of the Opera.