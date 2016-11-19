(Love) Tattoo
(Love) Tattoo
[Love] Tattoo a.k.a. Stephen Allkins is an Australian DJ and music producer. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2001 his single, "Bass Has Got Me Movin'" (April), was nominated for the Best Dance Release, and his debut album, [Love] Tattoo (August 2001), was nominated for the same category in 2002. "Bass Has Got Me Movin'" reached No. 56 on the ARIA Singles Chart.
Drop Some Drums (Original Version)
(Love) Tattoo
Drop Some Drums (Original Version)
Drop Some Drums (Original Version)
