Hope of the StatesFormed 2000. Disbanded 30 August 2006
Hope of the States
2000
Hope of the States Biography (Wikipedia)
Hope of the States were an English post rock-influenced indie band from Chichester.
Hope of the States Tracks
Sing It Out
Hope of the States
Sing It Out
Sing It Out
Last played on
The Red The White The Black The Blue
Hope of the States
The Red The White The Black The Blue
The Red The White The Black The Blue
Last played on
Nehemiah
Hope of the States
Nehemiah
Nehemiah
Last played on
Enimies And Friends - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
Enimies And Friends - Glastonbury 2004
Red The White The Black The Blue - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
Red The White The Black The Blue - Glastonbury 2004
Black Dollar Bills - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
Black Dollar Bills - Glastonbury 2004
George Washington - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
George Washington - Glastonbury 2004
George Washington - Glastonbury 2004
66 Sleepers To Summer - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
66 Sleepers To Summer - Glastonbury 2004
Black Amnesias - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
Black Amnesias - Glastonbury 2004
Black Amnesias - Glastonbury 2004
Sing It Out (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Hope of the States
Sing It Out (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Red The White The Black The Blue (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Hope of the States
Red The White The Black The Blue (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Blood Meridian (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Hope of the States
Blood Meridian (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Be Not So Fearfull (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Hope of the States
Be Not So Fearfull (6 Music Session, 2 Mar 2006)
Nehemiah - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
Nehemiah - Glastonbury 2004
Nehemiah - Glastonbury 2004
Last played on
Last Picture Show - Glastonbury 2004
Hope of the States
Last Picture Show - Glastonbury 2004
Last Picture Show - Glastonbury 2004
Last played on
Enimies / Friends - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Hope of the States
Enimies / Friends - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Last Picture Show - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Hope of the States
Last Picture Show - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Nehimiah - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Hope of the States
Nehimiah - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Black Dollar Bills - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Hope of the States
Black Dollar Bills - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
George Washington - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Hope of the States
George Washington - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
66 Sleepers - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Hope of the States
66 Sleepers - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Enemies / Friends
Hope of the States
Enemies / Friends
Enemies / Friends
Last played on
Don't Go To Pieces - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
Hope of the States
Don't Go To Pieces - The Fleece And Firkin 2003
