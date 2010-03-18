The Loungs are an indie rock band from St Helens, Merseyside, in the North-West of England. Their debut album We Are The Champ was released in 2007 on Manchester's Akoustik Anarkhy label and the follow-up Big Wow in 2010 on Fresh Hair Records. Both albums were highly acclaimed throughout the music press and the band have gigged extensively across the UK since their inception.

During 2009/2010 the band give away free 'B-Sides' to members of their online mailing list and the songs eventually formed a download only album entitled B-Sides to Non-Existent A-Sides.

The band released their 3rd studio album, entitled 'Short Cuts' released through Fresh Hair Records on 6 November 2015.