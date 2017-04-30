David Del TrediciBorn 16 March 1937
David Del Tredici
1937-03-16
David Del Tredici (born March 16, 1937) is an American composer. He has won a Pulitzer Prize in Music and is a former Guggenheim and Woodrow Wilson fellow. Del Tredici is considered a pioneer of the Neo-Romantic movement. He has also been described by the Los Angeles Times as "one of our most flamboyant outsider composers".
Farewell for violin & piano
David Del Tredici
Farewell for violin & piano
Farewell for violin & piano
Acrostic Song, from Final Alice
David Del Tredici
Acrostic Song, from Final Alice
Acrostic Song, from Final Alice
Farewell
Hilary Hahn
Farewell
Farewell
Ballad Yellow after García Lorca
Marc Peloquin & David Del Tredici
Ballad Yellow after García Lorca
Ballad Yellow after García Lorca
