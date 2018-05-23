Aaron DessnerBorn 23 April 1976
Aaron Dessner Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Brooking Dessner (born April 23, 1976) is an American songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. He is best known as a member of the rock band The National. Aaron writes the majority of the music for The National, collaborating on songs with singer Matt Berninger who writes their lyrics.
As a record producer, Dessner has produced the charity compilations Dark Was the Night and Day of the Dead for the Red Hot Organization as well as albums for The National, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, Lone Bellow, Frightened Rabbit, Luluc and This Is The Kit, among others. Aaron also co-founded and curates three music festivals, Eaux Claires in Eau Claire, WI with Justin Vernon, HAVEN in Copenhagen with Bryce Dessner and Boston Calling Music Festival.
Aaron Dessner Tracks
Dimensional People Part I (feat. Justin Vernon & Aaron Dessner)
Interruptions (Heart and Breath Nonet): VI. French Guitars
