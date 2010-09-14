SubcircusFormed 1997. Disbanded 2000
Subcircus
1997
Subcircus Biography (Wikipedia)
Subcircus were a Britpop band from London. They had two singles make an entry in the UK Singles Chart in 1997.
I Want You Like An Accident
