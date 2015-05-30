Werner MüllerBorn 2 August 1920. Died 28 December 1998
Werner Müller
1920-08-02
Werner Müller Biography
Werner Müller (2 August 1920, Berlin – 28 December 1998, Cologne) was a German composer, Kapellmeister and conductor of Western classical music. In some of his works he collaborated with Caterina Valente and Horst Fischer, the trumpeter.
Werner Müller Tracks
La Cumparsita
La Cumparsita
La Cumparsita
La Cumparsota - Werner Muller
La Cumparsota - Werner Muller
La Cumparsota - Werner Muller
I’ve Got The Sun In The Morning
I’ve Got The Sun In The Morning
I’ve Got The Sun In The Morning
Moonlight serenade
Moonlight serenade
Sing, Sing, Sing
Sing, Sing, Sing
Sing, Sing, Sing
Desafinado
Desafinado
Desafinado
Kiss Waltz
Kiss Waltz
Kiss Waltz
