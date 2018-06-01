The Boys Choir of HarlemFormed 1968. Disbanded 2007
The Boys Choir of Harlem
1968
The Boys Choir of Harlem Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boys Choir of Harlem (also known as the Harlem Boys Choir) was a choir located in Harlem, New York City, United States. Its last performance was in 2007 and the group folded shortly thereafter due to several controversies, a large budget deficit, and the death of its founder.
The Boys Choir of Harlem Tracks
Two Words (feat. Mos Def, Freeway & The Boys Choir of Harlem)
Kanye West
