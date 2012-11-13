Downfall of Gaia are a German extreme metal band formed in 2008 and currently signed to Metal Blade Records. The band is composed of founding members Dominik Goncalves dos Reis (vocals, guitar) and Anton Lisovoj (vocals, bass), as well as drummer Michael Kadnar and guitarist Marco Mazzola. They have released four studio albums, their latest being Atrophy, which came out on 11 November 2016.