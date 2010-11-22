Natalie "The Floacist" Stewart (born 13 February 1979) is an English singer-songwriter, rapper, poet, and actress. Born and raised in London,[contradictory] she performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child, and rose to fame in the early 2000s as part of R&B girl-duo Floetry. Their hiatus saw the release of Stewart’s debut album, Floetic Soul (2010), which established her as a solo artist worldwide; which featured the singles "Forever" and "Let Me".

Following her establishment of her solo career, she released her second solo album, Floetry Re:Birth (2012), which contained singles "Say Yes", "Soul", and "Speechless". In 2014, Stewart released her third solo album Rise of the Phoenix Mermaid.

A self-described "modern-day poet", The Floacist creates songs that are often characterized by themes of love, relationships, and inspiration, as well as problems and solutions. Throughout a career spanning 16 years, she has sold over 2 million records.