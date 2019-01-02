Daniel Dumile ( DOO-mil-ay; born January 9, 1971), best known by his stage name MF Doom (stylized as MF DOOM), is an English, US-based hip hop recording artist and record producer from Long Island, New York. Best known for his "super villain" stage persona and unique lyrics, Dumile has taken on several stage names in his career. He has appeared in several collaborative projects such as Madvillain (with Madlib), Danger Doom (with Danger Mouse), Doomstarks (with Ghostface Killah), JJ Doom (with Jneiro Jarel), NehruvianDoom (with Bishop Nehru), and Czarface Meets Metal Face (with Czarface).