Alexander L'Estrange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18854a38-372b-4d6e-9734-44692ffa9b50
Alexander L'Estrange Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Song
Mel Tormé
Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Christmas Song
Last played on
When I Fall in Love
Tenebrae Consort, Nigel Short, Victor Young, Edward Heyman & Alexander L'Estrange
When I Fall in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
When I Fall in Love
Night and Day
Tenebrae Consort, Nigel Short, Cole Porter & Alexander L'Estrange
Night and Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Night and Day
Cheek to Cheek
Tenebrae Consort, Nigel Short, Irving Berlin & Alexander L'Estrange
Cheek to Cheek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Cheek to Cheek
Winter Wonderland
The King’s Singers
Winter Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Lullaby of Birdland
George Shearing
Lullaby of Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Lullaby of Birdland
Choir
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
The King’s Singers
Sleigh Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
Hodie!
Alexander L'Estrange
Hodie!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Hodie!
Choir
Last played on
On Eagles' Wings
Alexander L'Estrange
On Eagles' Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
On Eagles' Wings
Last played on
HOW DO YOU KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING
JOANNA L'ESTRANGE & Alexander L'Estrange
HOW DO YOU KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HOW DO YOU KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING
Performer
Last played on
Lute-book lullaby
BBC Singers & Alexander L'Estrange
Lute-book lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lute-book lullaby
Performer
Last played on
The Best Is Yet To Come
Cy Coleman
The Best Is Yet To Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Best Is Yet To Come
Last played on
Ahoy! Sing for the Mary Rose - Sam's Gone Away
Alexander L'Estrange
Ahoy! Sing for the Mary Rose - Sam's Gone Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ahoy! Sing for the Mary Rose - Sam's Gone Away
Last played on
Ahoy! Sing for the Mary Rose - Overture
Alexander L'Estrange
Ahoy! Sing for the Mary Rose - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ahoy! Sing for the Mary Rose - Overture
Last played on
Zimbe! Aleluya/Thuma mina
Alexander L'Estrange
Zimbe! Aleluya/Thuma mina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimbe! Aleluya/Thuma mina
Zimbe! Pete, pete
Alexander L'Estrange
Zimbe! Pete, pete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimbe! Pete, pete
Zimbe! Sansa kroma
Alexander L'Estrange
Zimbe! Sansa kroma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimbe! Sansa kroma
Zimbe! Singabahambayo thina
Alexander L'Estrange
Zimbe! Singabahambayo thina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimbe! Singabahambayo thina
Zimbe Njooni!
Alexander L'Estrange
Zimbe Njooni!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimbe Njooni!
Après un rêve
Alexander L'Estrange
Après un rêve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Après un rêve
Last played on
Lute book lullaby
Alexander L'Estrange
Lute book lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lute book lullaby
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers at Cutty Sark: Kabantu
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5xj6q
Cutty Sark
2019-03-08T22:07:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06kwx5k.jpg
8
Mar
2019
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers at Cutty Sark: Kabantu
Cutty SarkBook tickets
Alexander L'Estrange Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist