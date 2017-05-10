Status Quo Biography (Wikipedia)
Status Quo are an English rock band who play boogie rock. The group originated in The Spectres, founded by schoolboys Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster in 1962. After a number of lineup changes, which included the introduction of Rick Parfitt in 1967, the band became The Status Quo in 1967 and Status Quo in 1969.
They have had over 60 chart hits in the UK, more than any other rock band, including "Pictures of Matchstick Men" in 1968, "Whatever You Want" in 1979 and "In the Army Now" in 1986 and 2010. Twenty-two of these reached the Top 10 in the UK Singles Chart. In July 1985 the band opened Live Aid at Wembley Stadium with "Rockin' All Over the World". In 1991, Status Quo received a Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.
Status Quo starred in their first feature film, Bula Quo!, which was released to cinemas in July 2013. The film coincided with the release of the soundtrack album Bula Quo!, which peaked at number 10 in the UK Albums Chart. The first single from the album, "Bula Bula Quo" was released in June 2013, and is Status Quo's one hundredth single release.
- “Most of us stopped in our late thirties…”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fctbg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fctbg.jpg2016-11-06T14:50:00.000ZFrancis Rossi chats to Richard Madeley about the future of Status Quohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fctct
“Most of us stopped in our late thirties…”
- Francis Rossi in Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcmf1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcmf1.jpg2016-11-06T13:55:00.000ZListen to Rossi's full interview about the new Quo album and what the future holds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fcmhb
Francis Rossi in Conversation
- "We've been together for so long..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcksl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fcksl.jpg2016-11-06T13:34:00.000ZFrancis Rossi talks to Richard Madeley about a potential Quo musicalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fckvb
"We've been together for so long..."
- Francis Rossi: "The one and only track I've downloaded was by the Sugababes"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cqyqb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cqyqb.jpg2016-10-21T14:48:00.000ZFrancis chats to Mark about Status Quo's new album 'Aquostic II - That's A Fact'!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cqyqm
Francis Rossi: "The one and only track I've downloaded was by the Sugababes"
- Status Quo - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jjg9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jjg9.jpg2016-10-11T22:59:00.000ZClassic rock from the band who've spent over 400 weeks in the UK Singles Chart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048p15n
Status Quo - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
- Status Quo: Down Downhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fzn5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fzn5.jpg2014-08-25T14:50:00.000ZFrancis Rossi remembers composing the Down Down riff in a 'terrible little travel lodge!'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025fzp6
Status Quo: Down Down
- Status Quo chat to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bcn4y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bcn4y.jpg2013-06-13T15:45:00.000ZStatus Quo chat to Steve and the team about their new movie which they filmed on Fiji, plus the soundtrack they made to go with it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bcqym
Status Quo chat to Steve Wright
Dreamin'
Down Down
Marguerita Time
Down the Dustpipe
What You're Proposin'
Rockin' All Over The World
Pictures Of Matchstick Men
In The Army Now
Caroline
Something 'Bout You Baby I Like
Rock 'n' Roll
Down Down (Dan Down's Theme Tune)
The Wanderer
Whatever You Want
And It's Better Now
It's Christmas Time
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2016
Radio 2 In Concert: Status Quo - acoustic
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2012
