Fred KatzBorn 25 February 1919. Died 7 September 2013
Frederick Katz (February 25, 1919 – September 7, 2013) was an American cellist and composer. He was among the earliest jazz musicians to establish the cello as a viable improvising solo instrument. Katz has been described in CODA magazine as "the first real jazz cellist." Cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm (b. 1962), who recorded a 2002 tribute album to the older musician (A Valentine For Fred Katz, Atavistic Records), praises Katz for introducing his instrument to jazz: "[Katz] managed to find a way to make it swing."
SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS (1961): Hot Dogs and Juice (Goodbye Baby)
Hamilton, Fred Katz, Chico Hamilton and the Elmer Bernstein Orchestra & Elmer Bernstein
