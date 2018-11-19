Wynford Evans
Wynford Evans Tracks
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Crucifixus; Et resurrexit)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in B minor BWV 232 : Gloria
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor, BWV.232 - Kyrie I
Johann Sebastian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-30T21:55:07
30
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 27
Westminster Cathedral
1977-08-18T21:55:07
18
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 27
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1977: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-16T21:55:07
16
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-02T21:55:07
2
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 09
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1976-07-26T21:55:07
26
Jul
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 09
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
