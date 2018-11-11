Sara Niemietz(born June 7, 1992), is an American singer-songwriter and stage actress. She had a childhood career in television, film, and theatre. Niemietz partners with composer W. G. Snuffy Walden to write music and perform cover songs for her YouTube channel and record catalog. Niemietz has also co-written music with Melissa Manchester. She is a featured artist on two Richard Marx albums and has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry with B.J. Thomas in connection with her appearance on The Living Room Sessions (2013). She began touring with Postmodern Jukebox in 2016 and is featured on several of their albums and music videos.