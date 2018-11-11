Sara NiemietzBorn 7 June 1992
Sara Niemietz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/188243fd-688c-4cad-8fc1-433929484595
Sara Niemietz Biography (Wikipedia)
Sara Niemietz(born June 7, 1992), is an American singer-songwriter and stage actress. She had a childhood career in television, film, and theatre. Niemietz partners with composer W. G. Snuffy Walden to write music and perform cover songs for her YouTube channel and record catalog. Niemietz has also co-written music with Melissa Manchester. She is a featured artist on two Richard Marx albums and has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry with B.J. Thomas in connection with her appearance on The Living Room Sessions (2013). She began touring with Postmodern Jukebox in 2016 and is featured on several of their albums and music videos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sara Niemietz Tracks
Sort by
Love Yourself
Postmodern Jukebox
Love Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Yourself
Last played on
Sara Niemietz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist