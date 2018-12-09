Me OneBorn 19 August 1971
Me One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/187e9b98-03a4-4143-a4a9-e8f0da1f4dec
Me One Biography (Wikipedia)
Me One (born Eric Martin on 19 August 1970) is a Welsh-born Jamaican vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music producer, who rose to prominence for his work for the Belgian-based recording act Technotronic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Me One Tracks
Sort by
Old Fashioned
Me One
Old Fashioned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Fashioned
Last played on
In My Room
Me One
In My Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Room
Last played on
Who Said
Me One
Who Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Said
Last played on
Me One Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist