TussleFormed 2001
Tussle
2001
Tussle Biography (Wikipedia)
Tussle is an American four-piece band from San Francisco, United States, formed in 2001 by Nathan Burazer, Jonathan Holland, Alexis Georgopoulos, Andy Cabic. The band released its first album, Kling Klang, in 2004 on Troubleman Unlimited.
Their fourth album, Tempest was released in September 2012.
Tussle Tracks
Soft Crush
Tussle
Soft Crush
Soft Crush
Last played on
