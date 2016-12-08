Acoustic Ladyland was a London-based jazz-punk band consisting of Pete Wareham on vocals and saxophone, Seb Rochford on drums, Chris Sharkey on guitar, and Ruth Goller on bass guitar.

Tom Herbert of The Invisible played bass on their first three albums. They are part of the F-IRE Collective. Some of the members are now part of electronic jazz group Melt Yourself Down, whose debut album came out in 2013.