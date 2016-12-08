Acoustic LadylandFormed 2004
Acoustic Ladyland
2004
Acoustic Ladyland Biography (Wikipedia)
Acoustic Ladyland was a London-based jazz-punk band consisting of Pete Wareham on vocals and saxophone, Seb Rochford on drums, Chris Sharkey on guitar, and Ruth Goller on bass guitar.
Tom Herbert of The Invisible played bass on their first three albums. They are part of the F-IRE Collective. Some of the members are now part of electronic jazz group Melt Yourself Down, whose debut album came out in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Acoustic Ladyland Tracks
Road Of Bones
Acoustic Ladyland
Road Of Bones
Road Of Bones
Om Konz
Acoustic Ladyland
Om Konz
Om Konz
Little Wing
Acoustic Ladyland
Little Wing
Little Wing
Of You
Acoustic Ladyland
Of You
Of You
Remember
Acoustic Ladyland
Remember
Remember
Iggy
Acoustic Ladyland
Iggy
Iggy
Marching Dice
Acoustic Ladyland
Marching Dice
Marching Dice
Cuts and Lies
Acoustic Ladyland
Cuts and Lies
Cuts and Lies
The Mighty Q (Simon Bookish Drifting Q Rework)
Acoustic Ladyland
The Mighty Q (Simon Bookish Drifting Q Rework)
The Mighty Q
Acoustic Ladyland
The Mighty Q
The Mighty Q
Thing
Acoustic Ladyland
Thing
Thing
