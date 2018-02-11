John HøybyeBorn 1939
John Høybye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1939
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18739d17-087f-4799-ac5e-6114d7c9c227
John Høybye Tracks
Sort by
Skoven er sa underfuld (The woods are full of wonders)
John Høybye
Skoven er sa underfuld (The woods are full of wonders)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skoven er sa underfuld (The woods are full of wonders)
Last played on
Sacred concert no. 2
Exeter Festival Chorus, The Big Buzzard Boogie Band, Duke Ellington & Nigel Perrin
Sacred concert no. 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred concert no. 2
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist