Christoph Ernst Friedrich WeyseBorn 5 March 1774. Died 8 October 1842
Christoph(er) Ernst Friedrich Weyse (5 March 1774 – 8 October 1842) was a Danish composer during the Danish Golden Age.
8 Etudes, Op. 51 (no. 8)
8 Etudes, Op. 51 (no. 8)
8 Etudes, Op. 51 (no. 8)
Symphony No.6 in C minor
Symphony No.6 in C minor
Symphony No.6 in C minor
Orchestra
Conductor
8 Morning Songs for Children): no. 2. Lysets engel gar med glans
8 Morning Songs for Children): no. 2. Lysets engel gar med glans
8 Morning Songs for Children): no. 2. Lysets engel gar med glans
Scherzo in B flat for Piano
Scherzo in B flat for Piano
Scherzo in B flat for Piano
