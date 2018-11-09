David RussellClassical guitarist. Born 1953
David Russell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18704857-e7d9-4923-8cb1-fea1aea51111
David Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
David Russell (born 1953 in Glasgow) is a classical guitarist. He plays Matthias Dammann guitars. Widely known for his near flawless tone and diverse repertoire, Russell is one of the most distinguished and accomplished classical guitarists in the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Russell Tracks
Sort by
Sanas Cuain
David Russell
Sanas Cuain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanas Cuain
Last played on
Prelude, Fugue and Allegro BWV988; Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude, Fugue and Allegro BWV988; Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude, Fugue and Allegro BWV988; Prelude
Last played on
Courante (Lute Suite No 14 in F major)
Sylvius Leopold Weiss
Courante (Lute Suite No 14 in F major)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph4j.jpglink
Courante (Lute Suite No 14 in F major)
Last played on
Gran vals
David Russell
Gran vals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gran vals
Last played on
Guajira
Emilio Pujol
Guajira
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guajira
Last played on
Piece de clavecin, Vingt-sixieme ordre: La Pantomime
François Couperin
Piece de clavecin, Vingt-sixieme ordre: La Pantomime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Piece de clavecin, Vingt-sixieme ordre: La Pantomime
Last played on
Three-Part Invention in E major, BWV 792
David Russell
Three-Part Invention in E major, BWV 792
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Three-Part Invention in E major, BWV 792
Last played on
La Convalescente from Pieces de clavecin - ordre no. 26
David Russell
La Convalescente from Pieces de clavecin - ordre no. 26
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Convalescente from Pieces de clavecin - ordre no. 26
Last played on
David Russell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist