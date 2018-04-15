Martin DennyBorn 10 April 1911. Died 2 March 2005
Martin Denny
1911-04-10
Martin Denny Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Denny (April 10, 1911 ‒ March 2, 2005) was an American piano-player and composer best known as the "father of exotica." In a long career that saw him performing well into the 1980s, he toured the world popularizing his brand of lounge music which included exotic percussion, imaginative rearrangements of popular songs, and original songs that celebrated Tiki culture.
Martin Denny Tracks
Cubano Chant
Misirlou
Quiet Village
Amy's Theme
The Girl From Ipanema
Firecracker
The Enchanted Sea
March of the Siamese Children
Ringo Oiwake
