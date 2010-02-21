Peter John Sinfield (born 27 December 1943) is an English poet and songwriter, most famously known as the lyricist and co-founder member of early incarnations of King Crimson, whose debut album In the Court of the Crimson King is one of the most influential progressive rock albums released.

In 2005, Sinfield was noted as a "prog rock hero" in Q magazine, for his impressive lyrical contribution and creative influence while working within the rock music industry.

As a lyricist, Sinfield has a distinctive approach to the sounds of words, filled with surreal imagery, and a special facility with water-images and ideas involving the sea. Later on in his career he adapted his writing for pop music, and co-wrote a succession of hits that were to be sung by artists such as Celine Dion, Cher, Cliff Richard, Leo Sayer, Five Star and Bucks Fizz.