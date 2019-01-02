PassengerBritish singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, formerly of the band Passenger. Born 17 May 1984
Passenger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01jt1fc.jpg
1984-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/186e216a-2f8a-41a1-935f-8e30c018a8fe
Passenger Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael David Rosenberg (born 17 May 1984), better known by his stage name Passenger, is an English singer-songwriter and musician. Previously the main vocalist and songwriter of Passenger, Rosenberg opted to keep the band's name for his solo work after the band dissolved in 2009. His most successful single, "Let Her Go", has topped the charts in many countries. In 2014, the song was nominated for the Brit Award for British Single of the Year, and he received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Passenger Performances & Interviews
- Passenger: "I first met Ed Sheeran when we were playing in a tiny basement pub"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0499ngd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0499ngd.jpg2016-09-28T15:45:00.000ZPassenger aka British folk-rock musician Mike Rosenberg talks about his new album 'Young As The Morning, Old As The Sea', tour and Ed Sheeran helping his career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0499qtd
Passenger: "I first met Ed Sheeran when we were playing in a tiny basement pub"
- Passenger performs live for Sir Terry Woganhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027jm9y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027jm9y.jpg2014-09-28T15:36:00.000ZMike Rosenberg, better known as Passenger, performs live on Weekend Wogan. He chats with Sir Terry about his love of busking and the inspiration for his songwriting.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027jmv0
Passenger performs live for Sir Terry Wogan
Passenger Tracks
Sort by
Survivors
Passenger
Survivors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06w9jc1.jpglink
Survivors
Last played on
Let Her Go
Passenger
Let Her Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btj3z.jpglink
Let Her Go
Last played on
Feather On The Clyde
Passenger
Feather On The Clyde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Feather On The Clyde
Last played on
Romeo & Juliet
Passenger
Romeo & Juliet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romeo & Juliet
Performer
Last played on
Keep On Walking
Passenger
Keep On Walking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Keep On Walking
Last played on
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Passenger
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Last played on
Eagle Bear Buffalo
Passenger
Eagle Bear Buffalo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Eagle Bear Buffalo
Last played on
Home
Passenger
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Home
Last played on
When We Were Young
Passenger
When We Were Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fqz2d.jpglink
When We Were Young
Last played on
Walk You Home
Passenger
Walk You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Walk You Home
Last played on
Patient Love
Passenger
Patient Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Patient Love
Last played on
Hell Or High Water
Passenger
Hell Or High Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dh03w.jpglink
Hell Or High Water
Last played on
27
Passenger
27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
27
Last played on
Scare Away The Dark
Passenger
Scare Away The Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Scare Away The Dark
Last played on
Heart to Love
Passenger
Heart to Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Heart to Love
Last played on
Circles
Passenger
Circles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Circles
Last played on
All The Little Lights
Passenger
All The Little Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ktkkp.jpglink
All The Little Lights
Last played on
Anywhere
Passenger
Anywhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045ycy9.jpglink
Anywhere
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/aqf2fx
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-13T22:20:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021bh0l.jpg
13
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Children in Need Rocks: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejfbj5/acts/adw6v2
London
2013-11-13T22:20:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ll4nv.jpg
13
Nov
2013
Children in Need Rocks: 2013
London
Passenger Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Live Lounge Show - The 1975, Mumford and Sons: The Live Lounge Show
-
Mumford & Sons on their toughest songs to master
-
The Lumineers - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Mumford & Sons - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
Mumford & Sons are going to convert all you non-believers
-
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
-
Who'll be on Marcus' Big Weekend football team?
-
#FridayFunny: Mumford & Sons and their nemesis squirrel
-
Ben from Mumford & Sons chats to Jo Whiley
-
Mumford & Sons chat to Jo Whiley
Back to artist