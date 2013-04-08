Submerged (alias of Kurt Gluck) is a Brooklyn-based DJ, bassist, founder of Ohm Resistance and co-founder of Obliterati, American avant garde drum and bass and experimental music labels, and a prolific multi-genre electronic music producer, first notable for his work with Grammy Award-winning bassist and producer Bill Laswell in creating drum and bass - jazz fusion projects including their band Method of Defiance, and The Blood of Heroes.

In drum and bass, Submerged has pushed the boundaries of the genre beyond dance music through jagged free-form breakbeat structures, historic fusion collaborations with non-drum and bass musicians including Bill Laswell, Pharoah Sanders, Buckethead, and others, as well as publishing confrontational visual artwork.

Submerged performs onstage as a DJ and as a bassist and is a member of avant garde bands incorporating drum and bass beats and live sound manipulation, such groups including Painkiller and Bill Laswell's project, Method of Defiance. Submerged has also performed live with groups including other artists such as Milford Graves, John Zorn and Toshinori Kondo, and artists Mike Patton and Dr. Israel. He currently collaborates with multi-instrumentalist nem0 in the band You Will Choose Fire, as well as the dark-hop trio, HAVE DEMONS, with Luke Lund.