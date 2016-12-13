Bill MillerNative American singer/songwriter. Born 23 January 1955
Bill Miller
1955-01-23
Bill Miller Biography
Bill Miller (born January 23, 1955) is a Native American singer/songwriter and artist of Mohican heritage. He is a guitarist, player of the Native American flute and painter.
The Sun Is Gonna Rise
Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
Hank D'Amico
