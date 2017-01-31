Guy BerrymanBorn 12 April 1978
Guy Berryman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18690715-59fa-4e4d-bcf3-8025cf1c23e0
Guy Berryman Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Rupert Berryman is a Scottish musician and photographer best known as the bassist for the bands Coldplay and Apparatjik. Though Berryman is left-handed, he plays the bass right-handed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guy Berryman Tracks
Sort by
Everglow
Guy Berryman
Everglow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmyd.jpglink
Everglow
Last played on
Back to artist