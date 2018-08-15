Steffen Schleiermacher (born Halle, 3 May 1960) is a German composer, pianist, and conductor.

After studying at the Leipzig Music School with Siegfried Thiele, he continued working there as a music theory and ear training assistant. From 1985 until 1986 he was a master student at Akademie der Künste in Berlin with Friedrich Goldmann. In addition, he took a master course in piano at the Köln Music School with Aloys Kontarsky in 1989/1990. In 1988, he founded Ensemble Avantgarde which is devoted to contemporary classical music.

Schleiermacher's prizes and fellowship awards include the Gaudeamus Competition (1985), Kranichstein Music Prize (1986), Hanns Eisler Prize of the GDR Radio for his Concerto for Viola and Chamber Ensemble (1989), Christoph and Stephan Kaske Foundation Prize, Munich (1991), Mendelssohn Scholarship awarded by the GDR Ministry of Culture (1988), German Music Council Fellowship (1989/90), Fellowship of the Kulturfond Foundation (1992–94, 1997), Fellowship of the German Academy at the Villa Massimo in Rome (1992), Japan Foundation Fellowship (1997) for study for several months in Japan, and Fellowship of the Cité des Arts in Paris.