Linda Maguire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18630075-c6a1-4c4a-8500-d7fe461109af
Linda Maguire Tracks
Sort by
Wesendonk Lieder
Richard Wagner
Wesendonk Lieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Wesendonk Lieder
Last played on
Four Irish Songs orch. Michael Conway Baker
Jean Coulthard
Four Irish Songs orch. Michael Conway Baker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swwht.jpglink
Four Irish Songs orch. Michael Conway Baker
Last played on
4 Irish Songs,
Jean Coulthard
4 Irish Songs,
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swwht.jpglink
4 Irish Songs,
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqjq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-06T22:12:28
6
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist