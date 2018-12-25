Screamin’ Jay HawkinsBorn 18 July 1929. Died 12 February 2000
1929-07-18
Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins (July 18, 1929 – February 12, 2000) was an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. Famed chiefly for his powerful, operatic vocal delivery and wildly theatrical performances of songs such as "I Put a Spell on You", he sometimes used macabre props onstage, making him an early pioneer of shock rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I Put A Spell On You
Feast Of The Mau Mau
18 I Put A Spell On You
Sweet Ginny
Yellow Coat
Heart Attack and Vine
Night and Day
Little Demon
Alligator Wine
Portrait of a Man
Change Your Ways
Spell
Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby
Alright, OK, You Win
Your Kind Of Love' (Stereo mix)
