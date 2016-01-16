Shugo TokumaruBorn 29 May 1980
Shugo Tokumaru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1859d58e-9f33-4004-8732-1d583e7a0dd7
Shugo Tokumaru Biography (Wikipedia)
Shugo Tokumaru (トクマルシューゴ Tokumaru Shūgo, born May 29, 1980) is a Japanese singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who debuted in May 2004 in America with his album Night Piece. He creates every aspect of his music, including the lyrics, music, arrangements, recording and mixing. He is known for the variety of instruments he uses in his music, using over 100 different traditional and non-traditional instruments in his recordings. Tokumaru is also a member of the Japanese rock band Gellers. Tokumaru's 2010 album Port Entropy was his most commercially successful album in Japan, breaking into the top 40.
Laminate
Shugo Tokumaru
Laminate
Laminate
River Low
Shugo Tokumaru
River Low
River Low
Lahaha
Shugo Tokumaru
Lahaha
Lahaha
Straw
Shugo Tokumaru
Straw
Straw
Pah-Paka
Shugo Tokumaru
Pah-Paka
Pah-Paka
Future Umbrella
Shugo Tokumaru
Future Umbrella
Future Umbrella
Sun Lips
Shugo Tokumaru
Sun Lips
Sun Lips
Rum Hee
Shugo Tokumaru
Rum Hee
Rum Hee
Tracking Elevator
Shugo Tokumaru
Tracking Elevator
Tracking Elevator
Linne
Shugo Tokumaru
Linne
Linne
Tracking Elevator - souterrain transmissions
Shugo Tokumaru
Tracking Elevator - souterrain transmissions
Suisha
Shugo Tokumaru
Suisha
Suisha
Drive-Thru
Shugo Tokumaru
Drive-Thru
Drive-Thru
Rum Hee (Deerhoof remix)
Shugo Tokumaru
Rum Hee (Deerhoof remix)
Rum Hee (Deerhoof remix)
